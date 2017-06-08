Carlos Vela linked to Marseille, not MLS: Source

Rumors of Carlos Vela to MLS appear to be dying, as the Mexican international star is likely not making a move to the United States despite some high-profile courting in recent weeks.

A 28-year-old Mexican national team member, Vela has been linked to multiple moves to MLS over the past two years to join the growing fray of top-level internationals in the suddenly burgeoning league. But a highly placed league source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, tells Metro that Vela is likely to stay in Europe when he moves on from La Liga side Real Sociedad this summer.

The destination for the attacking player? The source says that French clubs are closing in on Vela and that “Marseille appears to be the top contender.”

A dynamic offensive presence, Vela was craved by MLS for his style on the field but his popularity among this country’s Mexican fan base. He would provide another star, in his prime, for the league to market alongside his fellow countryman Giovani dos Santos of the L.A. Galaxy. MLS has long valued Mexican internationals, signing the likes of goalkeeper Jorge Campos and forward Hugo Sanchez in the league’s inaugural season in 1996.

Marseille finished third in France’s Ligue 1 last year and will need to compete with sides such as Paris St.-Germain who are lined up to ink Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.