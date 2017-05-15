Celtics, Nets, Sixers among teams to put ads on jerseys next year

It looks as though NBA jerseys will officially start acting as billboards.
On Monday, ESPN’s Darren Rovell revealed that six teams — the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz — have completed deals to put corporate logos on their jerseys:
First six corporate logo deals on NBA jerseys are done. Will appear on game jerseys starting next season. pic.twitter.com/qm0xGfuKVL
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 15, 2017
For those that can’t make out the logos:
76ers: StubHub
Kings: Blue Diamond Almonds
Nets: Infor
Jazz: 5 For The Fight
Cavaliers: Goodyear
Celtics: General Electric
The logos will appear on these jerseys for every regular season game, making the NBA the first Big 4 league to feature advertisements on their uniforms.
The WNBA has had sponsors on their uniforms since 2011, adding revenue to a league that has struggled to draw fans throughout its history.
While purists will detest the idea of ads on their favorite teams’ jerseys, a little extra cash could allow franchises to spend a little more on making their teams competitive.