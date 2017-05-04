When is the Champions League 2nd leg between Juventus and Monaco?

The second leg of the Champions League semifinal between Juventus and Monaco shifts back to the home of the Italian side in Turin next week.

Here is everything you need to know for next week’s clash:

Date: Tuesday, May 9

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

First leg score: 2-0 Juventus

TV: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Juventus continues to be the impenetrable side in Europe having not conceded a single goal in its last six Champions League matches, or 621 minutes, which includes each of their five games in the knockout stages so far.

The Old Lady most impressively was able to shut down the powerful Lionel Messi and Barcelona over two legs of the quarterfinals to advance by an aggregate score of 3-0.

During the first leg against Monaco, Juventus did concede a pair of monumental scoring chances, but the Italian legend that is goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon proved that he still isn’t slowing down and bailed out the defense.

It allowed Juventus’ offense to create one of the best buildups you will ever see to a goal, which was Gonzalo Higuain’s opener:

Dybala and Dani Alves with the flair, Higuain with the finish. Beautiful team goal from Juventus! #UCL #ASMJuve https://t.co/S4juAWdtQj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 3, 2017

He added a second in the 59th minute to give Juventus a huge advantage going back to Turin.

It must feel like an insurmountable task for Kylian Mbappe and Monaco considering Juventus hasn’t lost a home match in the Champions League since 2013. That came during the quarterfinals against Bayern Munich, which they lost 2-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregates.