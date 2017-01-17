(Reuters) - Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul injured his left thumb during his team’s 120-98 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday and will have an MRI to determine the extent of the damage.

Paul was injured late in the second quarter while being guarded by Russell Westbrook and did not return for the second half. Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Paul underwent X-rays that revealed no bones were broken.

The setback comes as the Clippers look to be hitting their stride and with their All Star forward Blake Griffin, who has missed the last 15 games with a knee injury, set to return.

Paul also missed seven contests earlier this season due to a hamstring problem.

The Clippers (29-14) have won seven straight and are fourth in the Western Conference.

