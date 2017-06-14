Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather latest odds

The wait is finally over.

After what felt like a decade (but was really only a couple years), boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor are going to face off in a boxing match from MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV on August 26.

The bout will be McGregor's boxing debut. The MMA fighter is 21-3 at UFC sanctioned events and is the current lightweight champion of the world.

Mayweather is considered by many as the greatest boxer of all time, sporting a perfect 49-0 record. However, he has not stepped into the ring since September 12, 2015, when he defeated Andre Berto and retired shortly after.

A win would bring Mayweather's record to an even 50-0 and give the 40-year-old one last enormous payday before riding off into the sunset.

At the moment, the bookies are behind Mayweather as he is at 1/8 to take down McGregor. The Irishman's odds aren't terrible despite having never boxed before as he is coming in at 5/1. All odds are courtesy of OddsShark.com.