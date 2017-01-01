(The Sports Xchange) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo took his first snaps of the regular season when he entered Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half for Dak Prescott and showed little rust.

Romo, who came on with 13 minutes left in the second quarter, completed 3 of 4 passes for 29 yards on his first and only drive, ending it with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Williams to give the Cowboys a 10-3 lead in the second quarter.

It was Romo's first regular-season action since Thanksgiving 2015 and the 36-year-old Romo's first touchdown pass in a game since Nov. 22, 2015.

After shaking off the cobwebs, Romo returned to the bench, replaced by Mark Sanchez on the next drive.

The Cowboys previously wrapped up the NFC East title and the top seed for the NFC playoffs and were expected to limit Prescott's and Romo's playing time.

Romo suffered a compression fracture in his back in the Aug. 25 preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks that forced the Cowboys to start Prescott, who has played impressively since taking over.

Romo returned to the roster in November as Prescott's backup, saying the rookie sensation "earned the right to be our quarterback."

