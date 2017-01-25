MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Mirjana Lucic-Baroni continued her fairytale run at the Australian Open by advancing to her first Melbourne Park semi-final with a 6-4 3-6 6-4 victory over fifth seed Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old, whose only other grand slam semi-final was against Steffi Graf at Wimbledon in 1999, will face either Britain's Johanna Konta or second seed Serena Williams, who play in the next quarter-final, for a spot in the final.

The match saw several swings of momentum with neither player really able to seize control, while Lucic-Baroni had trouble holding her serve when playing into the sun.

The Croat took a medical time out in the third set while trailing 4-3 but returned to win the next three games with ease to make the last four.

