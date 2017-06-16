Ajax, Porto among favorites to sign USA's Erik Palmer-Brown: Source

Erik Palmer-Brown could be on the move to Europe in the next few weeks, the Sporting Kansas City youngster following up on a successful U-20 World Cup with interest from some of the biggest teams in Europe.

The 20-year old Brown has suitors from some of the top clubs in Europe, no surprise given how the SKC centerback has performed at the youth international level for the United States. A league source tells Metro New York that Palmer-Brown has “several top European clubs," who are closing in on a transfer for the young American star. Palmer-Brown has 10 appearances in MLS play and spent last year on loan in Portugal with FC Porto.

The club favorited to sign Palmer-Brown, according to the source, is Europa League finalist Ajax, the juggernaut of Dutch soccer and an organization with a strong reputation of turning out young stars in recent years. In addition, the source said that “PSG, Chelsea, PSV, Porto and Betis” among others are all strongly flexing their muscles for a possible transfer of the player.

Several smaller clubs as well are in the mix including a Belgian side, per the source.

Related: Kemar Lawrence getting interest from Bristol City

Many of the larger clubs are offering Palmer-Brown not only a dream move to Europe but a chance at playing time. Chelsea wants to loan him out to Dutch side Vitesse if a transfer move happens and Manchester City, oft-linked with the player, has talked about a loan move to fellow Dutch outfit NAC Breda.

An announcement, the source said, could come by the end of the month.

Palmer-Brown is one of the bright young faces of American soccer. He is the youngest player ever signed by Sporting Kansas City, having come up through the team’s highly-respected academy system.