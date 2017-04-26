List of well-known ESPN staffers receiving layoff notices

The way we consume news is rapidly changing and media companies are quickly changing their workflows to best utilize their resources.

It is no surprise companies will go through layoffs to cut costs and change business strategies, and ESPN has become one of the latest big news organizations to announce such plans.

ESPN president John Skipper first sent a memo to the company highlighting the changes that need to be made. ESPN later published a shorter memo written by six of Skipper’s top executives further explaining the need to change their content strategies based on how people consume news.

According to a tweet from journalist and author James Miller, the layoff process began Wednesday morning.

Hearing this from several inside @espn. "Phone calls have begun." — jamesmiller (@JimMiller) April 26, 2017

Here’s an ongoing list of ESPN reporters, writers, on-air personalities and other staff who have just received word that they are being laid off. Many have taken to Twitter to share the news they received.

Brett McMurphy, ESPN College Football Insider

After 5 great years, I’ve been laid off by ESPN. It was a tremendous opportunity & I enjoyed working w/a lot of really, really good people — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) April 26, 2017

Ed Werder, NFL Reporter

After 17 years reporting on #NFL, I've been informed that I'm being laid off by ESPN effective immediately. I have no plans to retire — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017

Paul Kuharsky, Tennessee Titans Reporter

Knew cuts were coming. Sad to say nine great years at ESPN end for me in July. Please stay tuned to @Midday180. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) April 24, 2017

Scott Burnside, ESPN.com NHL Columnist

After 13 years of sticks and pucks can share that as of today my tenure at ESPN is at a close. I look forward to the next adventure. — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) April 26, 2017

Mike Goodman, Soccer Writer

And hey, it turns out one of those people is me. Loved my time at ESPN, and now it's time to figure out what's next. — Mike L. Goodman (@TheM_L_G) April 26, 2017

Brendan Fitzgerald, ESPNU Anchor

I was treated great by #ESPN during my 3 years. Time to find out what's next. Will miss all the great people I worked with! #ToTheNextStep pic.twitter.com/ZIBHFvFZeJ — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzESPN) April 26, 2017

Dana O’Neil, College Basketball Reporter

Add me to the list. Just got the 'call.' I've been informed my contract will not be renewed at ESPN. — Dana O'Neil (@ESPNDanaOneil) April 26, 2017

Joe McDonald, Hockey Writer

After nearly eight years of covering the NHL, MLB and the NFL at ESPN, it's time for the next chapter in my career. — Joe McDonald (@MrMomJoeyMac) April 26, 2017

Pierre LeBrun, NHL Columnist

Want to thank https://t.co/r6GdLhHkPg for 9 fun years. Absolutely loved the gig. And very much look forward to continuing my work at TSN/RDS — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 26, 2017

C.L. Brown, College basktetball reporter, ESPN.com

Landed in Madrid. Turned on phone 1st time all vacation. Got texts asking if job was safe. Found out it was not. Enjoyed my 4 years, ESPN. — C.L. Brown (@clbrownespn) April 26, 2017

Derek Tyson, SEC Recruiting Analyst

After 5 incredible years, I was laid off today by ESPN. I met & worked w/ some great people & I am very grateful to ESPN for the opportunity — Derek Tyson (@DerekTysonESPN) April 26, 2017

Jean-Jacques Taylor, ESPN Dallas Columnist

It's ironic ESPN laid me off the same day as my first partner on the cowboys @Edwerderespn. I haven't been a FA in forever. This shud be fun — Jean-Jacques Taylor (@JJT_ESPNDallas) April 26, 2017

Eamonn Brennan, College Basketball Writer