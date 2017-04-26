 
List of well-known ESPN staffers receiving layoff notices

ESPN writers started getting the news Wednesday morning.

By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : April 26, 2017 | Updated : April 26, 2017
There is a lot happening at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut. Credit: Getty Images

The way we consume news is rapidly changing and media companies are quickly changing their workflows to best utilize their resources.

It is no surprise companies will go through layoffs to cut costs and change business strategies, and ESPN has become one of the latest big news organizations to announce such plans.

ESPN president John Skipper first sent a memo to the company highlighting the changes that need to be made. ESPN later published a shorter memo written by six of Skipper’s top executives further explaining the need to change their content strategies based on how people consume news.

According to a tweet from journalist and author James Miller, the layoff process began Wednesday morning.

 

Here’s an ongoing list of ESPN reporters, writers, on-air personalities and other staff who have just received word that they are being laid off. Many have taken to Twitter to share the news they received.

 

Brett McMurphy, ESPN College Football Insider

 

Ed Werder, NFL Reporter

 

Paul Kuharsky, Tennessee Titans Reporter

 

Scott Burnside, ESPN.com NHL Columnist

 

Mike Goodman, Soccer Writer

 

Brendan Fitzgerald, ESPNU Anchor

 

Dana O’Neil, College Basketball Reporter

 

Joe McDonald, Hockey Writer

 

Pierre LeBrun, NHL Columnist

 

C.L. Brown, College basktetball reporter, ESPN.com

 

Derek Tyson, SEC Recruiting Analyst

 

Jean-Jacques Taylor, ESPN Dallas Columnist

 

Eamonn Brennan, College Basketball Writer

