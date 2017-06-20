Every NHL team's greatest jersey ever

With the NHL and Adidas releasing their new-look jerseys on Wednesday night, we here at Metro decided to take a trip back in time and take a look at the best jerseys each team has worn.

Fair warning, I am a '90s kid, which means some of my choices may shock and horrify you. But you can at least take solace in knowing that the Islanders' fisherman jersey will not be on this list:

Anaheim Ducks

Arizona Coyotes

Couldn't find a throwback pic without a bad hairdo so here is my best effort. Love the jersey!!!! #coyotes pic.twitter.com/8B39ZzKcxO — Sean Burke (@SBurkie1) March 6, 2015

Compare these to the sweaters Arizona is wearing now. It's no contest.

Boston Bruins

Cam Neely is sandwiched by Gilbert Dionnee and Kevin Haller during a 1994 Bruins-Canadiens game: pic.twitter.com/cCi6rMyrhf — SI Vault (@si_vault) April 17, 2013

The yellow "B" and the shoulder patch just gave this classic a little something extra.

Buffalo Sabres

I so wanted to go with the black and silver get-ups. But you can't argue with a classic like this.

Calgary Flames

Happy birthday to Flames icon Lanny McDonald! Can you beat his #HockeyDay Quiz score of 77%? http://t.co/qCBsX8woe2 pic.twitter.com/QR7VFaN9tX — Maclean's Magazine (@macleans) February 16, 2015

Calgary desperately needs to get rid of the black accents in their uniforms. Look how clean these are.

Carolina Hurricanes

Bring back the Whale!

Chicago Blackhawks

#Blackhawks Ambassadors Tony Esposito, Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita are named to the #NHL100! pic.twitter.com/sfNLN2xZq4 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 28, 2017

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Colorado Avalanche

Remembering the Quebec Nordiques, who won Colorado a Stanley Cup: http://t.co/AOPeh9X6hE pic.twitter.com/HVktpfqLFe — SB Nation (@SBNation) August 1, 2014

Considering I've never seen an Avalanche jersey I like, I'll dream about the days Quebec gets the Nordiques back.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets wearing their alternate uniforms tonight vs San Jose... should they switch to these full time? pic.twitter.com/Zd3OdkrUyd — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) March 13, 2014

Never been impressed with the Blue Jackets jerseys, but the cannon was always a nice touch.

Dallas Stars

The Minnesota North Stars chose Cesare Maniago w/ their 1st pick in 1967 NHL Expansion Draft. He played 420 games w/ MNS from 67-76. #NHL100 pic.twitter.com/S4SdSJoV43 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 9, 2017

They shouldn't even be in Dallas...

Detroit Red Wings

Il y a un an, M. Hockey nous quittait. Gordie Howe (1928-2016) https://t.co/s78p5S8X94 pic.twitter.com/8mfii4zhXL — BiblioArchivesCanada (@BiblioArchives) June 10, 2017

Beautiful.

Edmonton Oilers

Former WHA Alberta #Oilers winger Val Fonteyne honoured tonight as part of our #FarewellRexallPlace festivities! pic.twitter.com/oDSCj6FISv — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 17, 2016

If the Oilers are smart, they keep the royal blue and orange this year.

Florida Panthers

The new Panthers logo is just so blah. It's like a soccer team's crest.

Los Angeles Kings

THIS DATE IN HISTORY: Marcel Dionne, Gerry Geran share birth date. https://t.co/lLngVTL8kO pic.twitter.com/QJv5TwnMd9 — NHL (@NHL) August 3, 2016

Purple and gold are royal colors. Not black and silver.

Minnesota Wild

Considering the Stars should have never left Minnesota, there is no need for the Wild.

Montreal Canadiens

How cool is this photo? Any Canadiens jersey is gorgeous.

Nashville Predators

Watch: Predators offer sneak peek of new home Adidas jersey https://t.co/6B0FLdZVfm pic.twitter.com/UMWjhnwmXU — theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) June 20, 2017

Their leaked ones are the best. This is the closest they've had to a nice hockey sweater.

New Jersey Devils

New Jersey Devils will be turning back the clock tonight, wearing their 1980s red-and-green uniforms vs Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/7tA8gZk2Pu — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) March 17, 2015

Remember when Wayne Gretzky called the Devils a Mickey Mouse organization? I mean, I wasn't alive, but that's all I think about when I see these. Jokes aside, they're goregous.

New York Islanders

Wishing a very happy birthday to #Isles legend Bobby Nystrom! pic.twitter.com/htBIYzqLIp — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 10, 2016

One of the most underrated jerseys in hockey.

New York Rangers

Joining the show Rangers legend Mark Messier on how the Blue Shirts can turn around 3-0 LISTEN http://t.co/Sb9hXvW5v6 pic.twitter.com/12JQ4T1vse — Mike & Mike (@MikeAndMike) June 11, 2014

Once again, classic is key.

Ottawa Senators

#TriviaThursday What number did Ron Tugnutt wear while playing for the Quebec Nordiques? #hometownhockey pic.twitter.com/htftRKfYdj — Hometown Hockey (@hometownhockey_) October 22, 2015

The new Senator head is unsettling. This was understated.

Philadelphia Flyers

.@88EricLindros & Paul Coffey will be @CoorsLight #StadiumSeries Beer Summit for a fan Q&A on Saturday. Reply here with your questions. pic.twitter.com/dvwdx0oRXc — NHL (@NHL) February 24, 2017

As much as New Yorkers dislike the Flyers, Philly has churned out some beautiful sweaters.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Mario Lemieux 'absolutely' could see Penguins retiring Jaromir Jagr's No. 68. Well, duh. https://t.co/QKBC89FBCE pic.twitter.com/S9evYEssK9 — theScore (@theScore) January 28, 2017

I liked the meaner looking "Robo-Penguin".

San Jose Sharks

Tweet using #SharksThrowback for a chance to win a cool #SJSharks Throwback prize in celebration of Sharks history. pic.twitter.com/NYh5Ic60 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 10, 2012

The Sharks kept it simple back then. Now it's just too busy.

St. Louis Blues

I know they're not the Blues and Reds, but this picture is too precious to pass up.

Tampa Bay Lightning

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Oh man, sorry. Moving on.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews to skip World Championships https://t.co/kQb3ewczqB pic.twitter.com/qaapgZRoUo — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) April 25, 2017

A vintage feel to a new logo. Very nice.

Vancouver Canucks

Steve Stamkos stole Pavel Bure's move last night THAT ROTTEN SON OF A....http://t.co/cHPFeCknzH pic.twitter.com/C3c7J8bUXC — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) May 4, 2015

A close second was the classic hockey stick in the hockey rink.

Washington Capitals

Your throwback Capitals-Canucks photo of the day: pic.twitter.com/2p04gxwV4z — Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) January 14, 2016

I'm not sure why the Capitals ever deviated from these.

Winnipeg Jets

No hockey list is complete without Teemu Selanne. But seriously, the Jets' current logo/jersey can't hold the old version's jock strap.