Every NHL team's greatest jersey ever

With the NHL and Adidas releasing their new-look jerseys on Wednesday night, we here at Metro decided to take a trip back in time and take a look at the best jerseys each team has worn.
Fair warning, I am a '90s kid, which means some of my choices may shock and horrify you. But you can at least take solace in knowing that the Islanders' fisherman jersey will not be on this list:
Anaheim Ducks
Throwback Thursday: Catching up with Paul Kariya. http://t.co/w2wfGPwCaB pic.twitter.com/CNIYrdcGla
Arizona Coyotes
Couldn't find a throwback pic without a bad hairdo so here is my best effort. Love the jersey!!!! #coyotes pic.twitter.com/8B39ZzKcxO
Compare these to the sweaters Arizona is wearing now. It's no contest.
Boston Bruins
Cam Neely is sandwiched by Gilbert Dionnee and Kevin Haller during a 1994 Bruins-Canadiens game: pic.twitter.com/cCi6rMyrhf
The yellow "B" and the shoulder patch just gave this classic a little something extra.
Buffalo Sabres
Happy Birthday to "The Dominator", Dominik Hasek! #tbt #nhl #blackhawks #sabres #redwings #senators pic.twitter.com/Qp13ON9UyJ
I so wanted to go with the black and silver get-ups. But you can't argue with a classic like this.
Calgary Flames
Happy birthday to Flames icon Lanny McDonald! Can you beat his #HockeyDay Quiz score of 77%? http://t.co/qCBsX8woe2 pic.twitter.com/QR7VFaN9tX
Calgary desperately needs to get rid of the black accents in their uniforms. Look how clean these are.
Carolina Hurricanes
#TBT: 1993 #NHLDraft when Chris Pronger was the 2nd overall selection, chosen by the Hartford Whalers. #ProngerHHOF pic.twitter.com/Mo3PiLUpIg
Bring back the Whale!
Chicago Blackhawks
#Blackhawks Ambassadors Tony Esposito, Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita are named to the #NHL100! pic.twitter.com/sfNLN2xZq4
If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Colorado Avalanche
Remembering the Quebec Nordiques, who won Colorado a Stanley Cup: http://t.co/AOPeh9X6hE pic.twitter.com/HVktpfqLFe
— SB Nation (@SBNation) August 1, 2014
Considering I've never seen an Avalanche jersey I like, I'll dream about the days Quebec gets the Nordiques back.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets wearing their alternate uniforms tonight vs San Jose... should they switch to these full time? pic.twitter.com/Zd3OdkrUyd
Never been impressed with the Blue Jackets jerseys, but the cannon was always a nice touch.
Dallas Stars
The Minnesota North Stars chose Cesare Maniago w/ their 1st pick in 1967 NHL Expansion Draft. He played 420 games w/ MNS from 67-76. #NHL100 pic.twitter.com/S4SdSJoV43
They shouldn't even be in Dallas...
Detroit Red Wings
Il y a un an, M. Hockey nous quittait. Gordie Howe (1928-2016) https://t.co/s78p5S8X94 pic.twitter.com/8mfii4zhXL
Beautiful.
Edmonton Oilers
Former WHA Alberta #Oilers winger Val Fonteyne honoured tonight as part of our #FarewellRexallPlace festivities! pic.twitter.com/oDSCj6FISv
If the Oilers are smart, they keep the royal blue and orange this year.
Florida Panthers
Former @FlaPanthers captain Scott Mellanby is our latest #NHL17 HUT Hero.
Details: https://t.co/DPovRrvNAO pic.twitter.com/T8RsxHlbau
The new Panthers logo is just so blah. It's like a soccer team's crest.
Los Angeles Kings
THIS DATE IN HISTORY: Marcel Dionne, Gerry Geran share birth date. https://t.co/lLngVTL8kO pic.twitter.com/QJv5TwnMd9
Purple and gold are royal colors. Not black and silver.
Minnesota Wild
Check out Dino Ciccarelli's Minnesota Alumni Spotlight video: https://t.co/3wbiF8teRv #StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/a2SGCzD20k
Considering the Stars should have never left Minnesota, there is no need for the Wild.
Montreal Canadiens
Watch MAURICE RICHARD aka The Rocket on @Sportsnet 1 at 4PM EST. #CanFilmDay https://t.co/KT1X8fhOcA pic.twitter.com/sgghUKe7eG
How cool is this photo? Any Canadiens jersey is gorgeous.
Nashville Predators
Watch: Predators offer sneak peek of new home Adidas jersey https://t.co/6B0FLdZVfm pic.twitter.com/UMWjhnwmXU
Their leaked ones are the best. This is the closest they've had to a nice hockey sweater.
New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils will be turning back the clock tonight, wearing their 1980s red-and-green uniforms vs Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/7tA8gZk2Pu
Remember when Wayne Gretzky called the Devils a Mickey Mouse organization? I mean, I wasn't alive, but that's all I think about when I see these. Jokes aside, they're goregous.
New York Islanders
Wishing a very happy birthday to #Isles legend Bobby Nystrom! pic.twitter.com/htBIYzqLIp
One of the most underrated jerseys in hockey.
New York Rangers
Joining the show Rangers legend Mark Messier on how the Blue Shirts can turn around 3-0 LISTEN http://t.co/Sb9hXvW5v6 pic.twitter.com/12JQ4T1vse
Once again, classic is key.
Ottawa Senators
#TriviaThursday What number did Ron Tugnutt wear while playing for the Quebec Nordiques? #hometownhockey pic.twitter.com/htftRKfYdj
The new Senator head is unsettling. This was understated.
Philadelphia Flyers
.@88EricLindros & Paul Coffey will be @CoorsLight #StadiumSeries Beer Summit for a fan Q&A on Saturday.
Reply here with your questions. pic.twitter.com/dvwdx0oRXc
As much as New Yorkers dislike the Flyers, Philly has churned out some beautiful sweaters.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Mario Lemieux 'absolutely' could see Penguins retiring Jaromir Jagr's No. 68.
Well, duh. https://t.co/QKBC89FBCE pic.twitter.com/S9evYEssK9
I liked the meaner looking "Robo-Penguin".
San Jose Sharks
Tweet using #SharksThrowback for a chance to win a cool #SJSharks Throwback prize in celebration of Sharks history. pic.twitter.com/NYh5Ic60
The Sharks kept it simple back then. Now it's just too busy.
St. Louis Blues
LA Kings trade Wayne Gretzky to the St. Louis Blues #ThisDayInHockey #NHLTradeDeadline @SiriusXMNHL pic.twitter.com/lf5zRl16sR
I know they're not the Blues and Reds, but this picture is too precious to pass up.
Tampa Bay Lightning
#ThrowbackFriday Tampa Bay Lightning legend Wendel Clark. pic.twitter.com/ytSB0QrQLs
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Oh man, sorry. Moving on.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews to skip World Championships https://t.co/kQb3ewczqB pic.twitter.com/qaapgZRoUo
A vintage feel to a new logo. Very nice.
Vancouver Canucks
Steve Stamkos stole Pavel Bure's move last night THAT ROTTEN SON OF A....http://t.co/cHPFeCknzH pic.twitter.com/C3c7J8bUXC
A close second was the classic hockey stick in the hockey rink.
Washington Capitals
Your throwback Capitals-Canucks photo of the day: pic.twitter.com/2p04gxwV4z
I'm not sure why the Capitals ever deviated from these.
Winnipeg Jets
#hawerchuk says #selanne is in #jets #heritage classic #Winnipeg #cbcmb j pic.twitter.com/kX29Nypf2R
No hockey list is complete without Teemu Selanne. But seriously, the Jets' current logo/jersey can't hold the old version's jock strap.