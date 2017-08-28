Fantasy baseball: Cut Miguel Cabrera, Julio Teheran

Last week, we took a look at some of the most widely added players across the major fantasy platforms. As we enter the stretch run, however, it may be even more important to know when to cut the cord on a struggling player – and when to hold tight.

If you do decide to part ways with any of the players we’ll cover today (or any others dragging you down) , be sure to check out RotoBaller’s waiver wire pickups list for advice on the best replacement options.

Miguel Cabrera, 1B, Detroit Tigers

This has been easily the worst season of Cabrera’s career, and while nagging injuries have certainly played a role, they also aren’t going away. Miggy has a worse OPS since the break than Ryan Goins, Yunel Escobar, Tim Anderson…and all but seven other qualified hitters. To make matters worse, Cabrera’s role in the Yankees-Tigers brawl last week earned him a seven-game suspension. That’s a significant chunk of the remaining schedule, and it’s unlikely that his appeal will result in a reduced sentence. At this point, it appears 2017 is simply a lost season for the (former?) superstar. Cut.

A.J. Pollock, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

Pollock was a fantasy monster in 2015, helping plenty of owners who made the modest mid-round pick investment win championships. Unfortunately, continued health issues have prevented him from following that breakout with sustained success. Pollock missed almost all last season and has suited up for less than two-thirds of the Diamondbacks’ games this year. When he has played, he hasn’t been remarkable, hitting just .265 with seven homers, 53 runs, and 17 stolen bases in 83 games. August has been particularly brutal, as the veteran has hit well below the Mendoza line. Cut.

Julio Teheran, SP, Atlanta Braves

Teheran has a 4.90 ERA, and both his raw numbers and his peripherals suggest that he’s earned it. Tough to succed when you’re allowing nearly two homers per nine, or running a K-BB% in the single digits. The only other qualified starters in the major leagues who have had similar problems are Derek Holland and Jordan Zimmermann, neither of whom is on any competitive fantasy roster right now. Yet Teheran remains owned in 60 percent of ESPN leagues and 70 percent of Yahoo leagues as of this writing. Cut.

Sean Manaea, SP, Oakland Athletics

Even after a pair of respectable outings against the Astros and Rangers, Manaea’s second-half numbers are ugly. Opponents have hit .335 against him with eight home runs against him in just 37 1/3 innings, saddling him with a 6.51 ERA and 1.71 WHIP. Manaea struck out seven batters in a July 27 outing against the Blue Jays, and has struck out seven batters in the four starts since. Given his injury history, reduced velocity, and the fact that the A’s elected to give him extra rest prior to his last appearance on Saturday, it seems apparent that he’s either out of gas or pitching hurt. Cut.