Fantasy baseball: Post-trade deadline winners, losers

While it wasn't the busiest MLB trade deadline, fantasy baseball players could see some important names trending in new directions after they were dealt.

In the aftermath of the MLB trade deadline, plenty of players saw their circumstances change – and with them, their fantasy value. Here are four players whose outlooks for the remainder of the 2017 season were altered due to deadline deals.

Trending Up

Yu Darvish, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

The rich got richer, as the Dodgers — already on pace to make a run at the all-time wins record — added the best player available at the deadline. While 2017 hasn’t been Darvish’s best season, he remains on the short list of pitchers who can be considered an ace. That form was on display Friday, as he tossed seven shutout innings and struck out 10 in his Dodger debut. The move to the National League, a better team, and a friendlier home park should provide a boost to his production over the final two months.

Jonathan Lucroy, C, Colorado Rockies

Lucroy was sent packing in July for the second-straight year, though the demand for his services this time around was much more tepid. That tends to happen when you’re having the worst season of your career. Still, if anything can salvage a struggling hitter, it’s being traded to Colorado and getting to play half your games in the hitters’ paradise that is Coors Field.

Trending Down

Brandon Kintzler, RP, Washington Nationals

This year’s trade deadline saw a lot of relievers get moved, and arguably nobody’s fantasy value took more of a hit than Kintzler’s as a result. Formerly the undisputed closer for the Twins (for whom he racked up 28 saves in 32 chances), Kintzler now finds himself back in a setup role with the Nationals. Both Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson have more closing experience and have pitched better than Kintzler this year, limiting his chances of making it back to the ninth inning role. Without saves, Kintzler is a fantasy nonentity.

Addison Reed, RP, Boston Red Sox

Second verse, almost the same as the first. Reed’s strikeouts and ratios can still help your squad, but again, losing regular save opportunities tanks his value. Moving to the tougher league certainly doesn’t help matters. Nor does having to pitch regularly at Fenway Park, especially for a guy who has had his fair share of problems keeping the ball in the yard.