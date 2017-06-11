Fantasy baseball: Yoan Moncada, Amed Rosario future superstars

With the Brewers promoting top prospects Lewis Brinson and Josh Hader this weekend, fantasy owners may be wondering who’s next – and whether they’re worth a roster spot. Here are some names to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. Obviously, in any competitive dynasty league, these guys are long gone, but they should be widely available in most other formats.

Yoan Moncada, 3B, Chicago White Sox

The consensus top prospect in the game, Moncada has slumped since returning from a minor thumb injury. He’s still hitting a respectable .282/.374/.441, though, with seven home runs and 13 stolen bases in his first 50 games at Triple-A. Moncada just turned 22 and needs to improve his contact rate to reach his fullest potential, but he’s an incredibly talented player and the White Sox will be sellers at the deadline. Bet on seeing him in the majors soon. Stash in all but the shallowest leagues.

Amed Rosario, SS, New York Mets

Not much has gone right for the Mets this season at the major league level. Their rotation, formerly the envy of MLB, has been ravaged by injury and ineffectiveness, and they’re already nine games out of a wild-card spot. On the bright side, their top prospect has been fantastic in his first taste of Triple-A. Rosario is hitting .339/.381/.498 with six homers and 11 steals in 61 games. With Neil Walker likely to be on the trading block and both Asdrubal Cabrera and Jose Reyes playing poorly, a promotion seems imminent. While it’s important to note that he’s just 21 and that his current numbers are inflated by the run environment of the Pacific Coast League, Rosario has shown himself to be big-league ready. Stash in 12+ team leagues.

Jacob Faria, SP, Tampa Bay Rays

We got a glimpse of what Faria can do when he was called up for a spot start on Wednesday. After allowing a run in the first inning, the 23-year-old shut down the White Sox, pitching into the seventh and allowing only one runner to reach scoring position. As a reward, he was immediately sent back to Triple-A. The Rays tend to bring their prospects along slowly, but this is Faria’s second go-round at the highest level and he’s demonstrated improvement. Should Tampa decide to shop Chris Archer and/or Jake Odorizzi this summer, Faria would almost certainly be the first option to replace them. Stash in 12+ team leagues.

