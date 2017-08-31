Fantasy football: starting, No.1, top wide receiver for all 32 teams

Which wide receivers are expected to be the top receiving option for each NFL team, making them more desirable in your fantasy draft?

As covered in our list of 32 starting NFL running backs for the upcoming season, when your draft spot is approaching and you are studying the list of available players, sometimes taking the top wide receiver option for a team — even if it's a bad team — is a smart pick. Volume is a very important consideration in fantasy football and No. 1 wide receivers, even on the Browns or Jaguars are important to pinpoint.

Because lets face it, even the Jets are going to eventually score a few touchdowns through the air, and maybe Robbie Anderson is worth drafting to seize those points as others focus too hard on overall ranking.

To help, here is a list of the top receiver for each team and their overall positional ranking according to Fantasy Pros (using a PPR format):

Buffalo Bills— Jordan Matthews (44 overall)

Miami Dolphins— Jarvis Landry (23)

New England Patriots— Brandon Cooks (11)

New York Jets— Robbie Anderson (53)

Baltimore Ravens— Jeremy Maclin (35)

Cincinnati Bengals— A.J. Green (4)

Cleveland Browns— Kenny Britt (40)

Pittsburgh Steelers— Antonio Brown (1)

Houston Texans— DeAndre Hopkins (14)

Indianapolis Colts— T.Y. Hilton (12)

Jacksonville Jaguars— Allen Robinson (19)

Tennessee Titans— Eric Decker (39)

Denver Broncos— Demariyus Thomas (13)

Kansas City Chiefs— Tyreek Hill (23)

Oakland Raiders— Amari Cooper (10)

Los Angeles Chargers— Keenan Allen (15)

Dallas Cowboys— Dez Bryant (9)

New York Giants— Odell Beckham Jr. (3)

Philadelphia Eagles— Alshon Jeffery (16)

Washington Redskins— Terrelle Pryor (17)

Chicago Bears— Kevin White (51)

Detroit Lions— Golden Tate (20)

Green Bay Packers— Jordy Nelson (6)

Minnesota Vikings— Stefon Diggs (24)

Atlanta Falcons— Julio Jones (2)

Carolina Panthers— Kelvin Benjamin (30)

New Orleans Saints— Willie Snead (31)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers—Mike Evans (3)

Arizona Cardinals— Larry Fitzgerald (21)

Los Angeles Rams— Sammy Watkins (21)

San Francisco 49ers— Pierre Garcon (32)

Seattle Seahawks— Doug Baldwin (37)