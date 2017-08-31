Fantasy football: starting running backs for all 32 teams

Which running backs are expected to be the featured backs for each NFL team, making them more desirable in your fantasy draft?

Ezekiel Elliott will miss the Cowboys' first six games of the 2017 NFL season. (Photo: Getty Images)

Fantasy football rankings don't necessarily take into account the roles players hold on their respective teams. Many teams, for example, have several players from one position listed in a straight up, or in a positional ranking before one player from that position appears from another team.

For example, both Adrian Pederson and Mark Ingram from the Saints appear in the top 28 for fantasy pros before Danny Woodhead appears from the Ravens.

When drafting, sometimes taking the No. 1 running back or wide receiver from a team is a smart move from a production perspective. Put another way, look on the draft board for remaining starters. Taking the top volume player on a team based on position, is very important in 12-team leagues or deeper ones.

Here's a breakdown of each of the 32 NFL teams' running back situations, looking at who is expected to be the No. 1 man on each squad:

Buffalo Bills— LeSean McCoy (3 overall)

Miami Dolphins— Jay Ajayi (6)

New England Patriots— While it's anyone's guess how Bill Belichick will use his running backs, Mike Gillislee (25) is the top man to draft

New York Jets— Bilal Powell (24)

Baltimore Ravens— Danny Woodhead (28)

Cincinnati Bengals— Joe Mixon (20)

Cleveland Browns— Isaiah Crowell (12)

Pittsburgh Steelers— Le'Veon Bell (2)

Houston Texans— Lamar Miller (13)

Indianapolis Colts— Frank Gore (27)

Jacksonville Jaguars— Leonard Fournette (10)

Tennessee Titans— DeMarco Murray (8)

Denver Broncos— C.J. Anderson (22)

Kansas City Chiefs— Kareem Hunt (17)

Oakland Raiders— Marshawn Lynch (16)

Los Angeles Chargers— Melvin Gordon (4)

Dallas Cowboys— Ezekiel Elliott (11), but if his suspension holds Darren McFadden (40) for six weeks or so

New York Giants— Paul Perkins (32)

Philadelphia Eagles— LeGarrerre Blount (34)

Washington Redskins— Robert Kelly (31)

Chicago Bears— Jordan Howard (7)

Detroit Lions— Ameer Abdullah (23)

Green Bay Packers— Ty Montgomery (18)

Minnesota Vikings— Dalvin Cook (14)

Atlanta Falcons— Devonta Freeman (5)

Carolina Panthers— Christian McCaffery (19)

New Orleans Saints— Mark Ingram (21)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers—Doug Martin (29) but while suspsended Jaquizz Rodgers (40)

Arizona Cardinals— David Johnson (1)

Los Angeles Rams— Todd Gurley (9)

San Francisco 49ers— Carlos Hyde (15)

Seattle Seahawks— Eddie Lacy (37)