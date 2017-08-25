Fantasy football: The latest on injuries that could impact your draft (Mike Evans, Odell Beckham, Devonta Freeman)

Make sure to keep up with the every-changing injury news about key fantasy football players, like Danny Woodhead, DeAndre Hopkins and Theo Riddick.

Last week we looked at the injuries fantasy owners should keep an eye on as their drafts approach. More information is always streaming in, and for those who have their draft this weekend or next week, the following injuries will be really important to keep tabs on.

Several big names have sat out practices or have missed preseason games due to lingering injuries. Here's the latest on nine such players:

Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons

Freeman still hasn't hit the field since his concussion diagnosis and will not for the remaining two preseason games on Atlanta's schedule. Still in the concussion protocal, the injury could have implications if he isn't 100 percent cleared when the regular season kicks off. He might be a risky pick in the first round without more reassuring news first.

Danny Woodhead, RB, Ravens

Woodhead hurt his hamstring recently and is likely to miss the rest of the preseason. The impact his injury will have on his regular season status will be determined as the opener gets closer.

Jordan Matthews, WR, Bills

After bruising his sternum in his first Buffalo practice after being traded from the Eagles, Matthews didn't make the trip back to Philly last week for preseason game 2. He is expected to travel with the team to Baltimore this weekend, implying he is on the mend.

Theo Riddick, RB, Lions

Reports out of Lions' camp is that Riddick has had a spectacular camp despite being held out of preseason games due, officially, to a wrist injury. His stock shouldn't take a hit for the lack of playing.

DeAndre Hopkins, Braxton Miller, WR, Texans

The Texans two top wideouts are sitting out yet another preseason game with injuries. Miller is listed as out with an ankle injury while Hopkins has a hand injury. Both should be drafted with caution.

Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall, WR, Giants

The Giants top two wideouts are each treating injuries this week. Beckham is reportedly starting Phoenix Thera-Lase cell treatments on his sprained ankle while Marshall is having his hurt shoulder worked on. It is too early to tell how each will see his draft stock fare.

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

After sitting out yet another practice, fantasy owners are understandably worried about likely first round pick Evans, but his absense is reportedly precautionary and he should be ready to go in Week 1. He's been productive in the Bucs's first two preseason games, catching nine of 13 targets for 115 yards.