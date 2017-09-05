Fantasy football: The latest on injuries that could impact your draft (Odell Beckham, Thomas Rawls, Andrew Luck)

Make sure to keep up with the every-changing injury news about key fantasy football players, like Jordan Matthews, DeAndre Hopkins and Tyrod Taylor.

Whether you have a last-minute fantasy draft coming this week — before the NFL season kicks off in New England Thursday night — or are starting to tinker with your brand-spakning new roster to start the season the latest injury news is of great interest to you as a fantasy team owner.

Most of the rest of the week will be spent updating players with lingering injuries in their Week 1 playing status but getting a leg up on information is always useful. Here's the latest on some key players:

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants

The Giants No. 1 wideout — and one of the top 5 picks in your fantasy draft — is still not practicing, which isn't a great sign. But his ankle isn't a total disaster, as proven by reports from Giants writers that Beckham was riding a stationary bike after practice earlier this week.

Thomas Rawls, RB, Seahawks

The status for Rawls heading into Week 1 is still unknown, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll told reporters. His ankle situation is being monitored and he will likely ride a bench spot to start the year when drafted.

Andrew Luck, QB, Colts

Luck's shoulder is officially keeping him sidelined for Week 1 with Scott Tolzien starting. Even a healthy Luck would be a risk in 2017 as Indy sports one of the worst supporting casts for Luck in his NFL career.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans

Despite not having appeared in any preseason games, Houston's top wide receiver is adamant that he will be ready to go in Week 1. His draft stock should remain unchanged, but he should be taken with a grain of salt as he may not be 100 percent right off the bat playing for a rookie quarterback.

Tyrod Taylor, T.J. Yates, QB, Bills

The Bills quarterback situation will effect all of their top fantays players — like LeSean McCoy and Jordan Matthews — and it is far from figured out. Backup Yates has been moved to the IR after having a bad concussion and another concussed QB, Taylor, just made it through the NFL's concussion protocol. Sources say he will start in Week 1 versus the Jets.

Jordan Matthews, WR, Bills

The above news, combined with news that Matthews — the Bills' No. 1 wideout is cleared to play 100 percent after a chest injury — means that JMatt is a desirable draft pick or trade target as the regular season approaches.

Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals

Andy Dalton's second favorite target (after A.J. Green) is back at practice after missing the preseason and reporters in Cincinnati expect him to be ready to go in Week 1.

Demariyus Thomas, Broncos

Another top target, Denver's Thomas, missed practice with a groin issue this week but it tentaively seems to be the kind of ailment a professional can play through if needed.