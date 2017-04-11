Get paid: How much money do WWE pro wrestlers make, earn?

Being a top attraction in the world of pro wrestling pays. According to Forbes, the top paid WWE superstar is Brock Lesnar and he currently makes $12 million per year. A glance at Forbes’ top 10:

1. Brock Lesnar: $12 million

2. John Cena: $8 million

3. Triple H: $3.8 million

4. Roman Reigns: $3.5 million

5. Dean Ambrose: $2.7 million

6. AJ Styles: $2.4 million

7. Shane McMahon: $2.2 million

8. The Undertaker: $2 million

9. Seth Rollins: $2 million

10. Randy Orton: $1.9 million

According to Reference.com, the lowest salary for a WWE wrestler is $52,000 per year. Keep in mind that WWE wrestlers do not have health insurance through the company and are expected to provide most of their own travel costs – meaning that if you’re a pro wrestler – working 300 nights per year – the going is rough.