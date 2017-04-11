 
Get paid: How much money do WWE pro wrestlers make, earn?

Top wrestlers earn in the millions, but lower card talent barely scrape by

Matt Burke
 Published : April 11, 2017 | Updated : April 11, 2017
John Cena is paid handsomely. Getty Images

Being a top attraction in the world of pro wrestling pays. According to Forbes, the top paid WWE superstar is Brock Lesnar and he currently makes $12 million per year. A glance at Forbes’ top 10:

1.     Brock Lesnar: $12 million

2.     John Cena: $8 million

3.     Triple H: $3.8 million

4.     Roman Reigns: $3.5 million

5.     Dean Ambrose: $2.7 million

6.     AJ Styles: $2.4 million

7.     Shane McMahon: $2.2 million

8.     The Undertaker: $2 million

9.     Seth Rollins: $2 million

10.  Randy Orton: $1.9 million

 

According to Reference.com, the lowest salary for a WWE wrestler is $52,000 per year. Keep in mind that WWE wrestlers do not have health insurance through the company and are expected to provide most of their own travel costs – meaning that if you’re a pro wrestler – working 300 nights per year – the going is rough.

