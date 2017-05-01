Grossest moments in sports history (NSFW)

There are a lot of responsibilities when it comes to being a professional athlete or coach. Whether it is being a good role model for the younger generation or living up to the expectations of enormous contracts, these men and women are constantly in the public eye with the cameras rolling.

Sometimes, those rolling cameras catch them in some compromising, uncomfortable and flat-out gross situations.

We just got a glimpse of one of those moments on Friday night at the NFL draft when it appeared that Commissioner Roger Goodell wiped a booger on a young girl who announced the Chicago Bears’ second-round selection:

Of course, this got us thinking of some of the other more nasty moments in sports history, which we decided to share with you.

Warning (NSFW): The following stories and images may not be suitable for work

Joachim Low’s pants party

Germany’s national soccer team manager Joachim Low was so concentrated during his team’s opening match of the 2016 European Championships that he must have forgotten where he was.

Cameras during the match caught the handsy manager going into his pants, both in the front and back, multiple times and then smelling his hands:

Had he kept his hands where we could see them, maybe Germany would have gotten further than the semifinals of the competition.

Joe Theismann’s broken leg

Nov. 18, 1985, provided an important "Monday Night Football" matchup of two NFC East contenders in the Washington Redskins and New York Giants. But the night would be remembered for a much different reason.

With the game tied at 7-7 early in the second quarter, Theismann dropped back to pass and was sacked from behind by Giants All-Pro linebacker Lawrence Taylor. It was immediately obvious that something was wrong.

Taylor got up and began waving the team doctors and training staff over before taking a few steps back and putting his hands on his head in disbelief.

What the live shots didn’t show was that the force of Taylor’s weight on top of Theismann resulted in a compound fracture of the quarterback’s right leg, resulting in one of the bones to protrude through his leg (WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO).

It turned out to be the final game of the then-36-year-old’s career.

Theismann’s injury came back into the public spotlight after Louisville basketball’s Kevin Ware suffered a compound fracture during the 2013 Elite Eight against Duke.

Donovan McNabb lets it fly

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb was not feeling well during his team’s 2003 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Temperatures reached as high as 82 degrees, which isn’t exactly scorching, but something got to McNabb when he lined up for a play:

To add insult to injury, the Eagles lost the game 17-0.

Clint Malarchuk’s brush with death

There is a reason why many NHL goaltenders wear protective plastic extensions for their necks.

In a 1989 game between the St. Louis Blues and Buffalo Sabres, a collision between Steve Tuttle and Uwe Krupp in front of Clint Malarchuk’s goal almost ended in tragedy.

Tuttle’s skate came up after the collision and sliced the carotid artery of Malarchuk, injuring the sheath muscle and jugular vein (WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO).

Malarchuk managed to skate off the ice despite losing massive amounts of blood. He would later say he left because he did not want his mother, who was watching the game on television, to see him die on the ice. He also asked for a priest, as he believed that he was not going to survive.

However, Sabres athletic trainer Jim Pizzutelli, who managed to stabilize the wound until further help arrived, saved his life.

The injury required 300 stitches and Malarchuk would play hockey, both professionally and in the minor leagues, for another seven years.