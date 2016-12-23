(Reuters) - Czech Jaromir Jagr became the second highest points scorer of all time in the National Hockey League (NHL) when the Florida Panthers winger collected an assist for Aleksander Barkov against the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Jagr, 44, reached 1,888 points 13.20 minutes into the third period to move past Hall of Famer Mark Messier and now trails only the 'Great One' Wayne Gretzky, who ended his career with a staggering tally of 2,857 points.

The Panthers briefly halted the game to present Jagr with a gold stick in honor of the milestone.

Jagr has played 1,663 games for eight NHL teams since being selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins as the fifth overall pick in the 1990 draft.

His 1,888 tally includes 755 goals and 1,133 assists.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Peter Rutherford)