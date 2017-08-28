Josephine Skriver NSFW pics and video - She is ready for NFL football

Model Josephine Skriver is ready for the NFL football season to start (NSFW pics and video). The 24-year-old Danish model is routinely seen wearing Los Angeles (not Oakland, not Las Vegas) Raiders outfits. She must have a thing for LA sports as she also enjoys rocking a throwback No. 8 Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey.

Here are some of Skriver’s hottest pics from Getty Images and Instagram.

Below is Skriver on the far right with Victoria's Secret model.

cooling off. 💦😴 #moroccanheat A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

if lost hug a tree till @russelljames comes find you. 😬 #vsholiday A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Aug 13, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

morning. 👋🏻😴 A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

summer seventeen. ☀️ A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jul 6, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

hotel pools. 💦 A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Apr 11, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

jungle shower. 💦 A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Mar 22, 2017 at 6:46am PDT