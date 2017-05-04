Kelly Rohrbach hot pics, photos (Baywatch star new Instagram gallery)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be dating Baywatch star Kelly Rohrbach as the two were seen at a golf course in Los Angeles last week. Rodgers seemingly has moved on quickly from actress Olivia Munn, who he had been engaged to.

Rodgers and Rohrback are not yet “official.”

“Aaron is a young, handsome, single guy,” an insider told OK! Magazine. “He’s having a good time hanging out with people who he likes. He’s just having fun, and he deserves it.”

Baywatch, which also stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is due out in theatres on May 24.

Rohrback is 27-years-old.

