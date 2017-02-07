(Reuters) - Sacramento Kings power forward DeMarcus Cousins is facing a suspension after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season on Monday against the Chicago Bulls.

Cousins tallied a pair of technical fouls during the 112-107 loss to the Bulls, boiling over the league limit.

By league rule, an accumulation of 16 technical fouls is an automatic one-game suspension.

Cousins received his first 'T' of the night when he pushed aside a Bulls assistant coach during a scrum at the end of the third quarter, then was ejected with a second remaining in the game after arguing that he was fouled on a shot attempt.

If the technicals are upheld by NBA review, Cousins will be banned from Sacramento’s game against Boston on Wednesday.

Cousins, who will be making his third All Star appearance later this month, finished the night with 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)