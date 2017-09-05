Lakers - LeBron NBA trade rumors: Heat in mix? The latest

A move for LeBron James out of Cleveland has never seemed more certain

The Lakers rumored pursuit of LeBron James has never looked more certain as the NBA landscape seems poised for a dramatic shift in the next 10 months or so.

Adding to the LeBron to the Lakers drama is the Lakers’ interest in Dwyane Wade, who is still likely to be bought out by the Chicago Bulls. Wade and LeBron reportedly had dinner in Los Angeles just last week, and then the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote the following this week.

“Though ESPN reported that LeBron James’ camp expects Dwyane Wade to end up with Cleveland if he reaches a buyout with the Bulls, a Wade associate has been telling people that Miami and Los Angeles are also appealing destinations for Wade,” Jackson wrote on Monday. “We’re not attempting to mind-read Wade. But the person who mentioned Miami and LA to me was the same person who first alerted me to my scoop a few years ago that Wade’s negotiations with the Heat were not going well – the first time that information ever surfaced (and a year later, the sides divorced).”

Getting Wade on the roster a few months ahead of 2018 NBA free agency, would surely make things easier for the Lakers to lure LeBron to Southern California.

If Wade winds up back in Miami in the next month or so, be sure that the LeBron back to the Heat rumors will pop up as well … but for now, the odds surely look to favor the Lakers.

Not that this is exactly great incentive for LeBron to find his way to Laker-land, but how cool would it be for the Lakers – Celtics rivalry to be ignited again with some old fashioned player hate coming from both sides?

Things became ridiculously petty between LeBron and new Celtics star Kyrie Irving this summer, with Irving unfollowing LeBron on Instagram and LeBron pumping out Meek Mill songs regarding loyalty.

West never loathed Russell, Magic and Bird wound up friends, and Kobe and Garnett were buds. This LeBron – Kyrie big brother, little brother relationship could spark the best NBA feud since Kobe and Shaq and it could soon take place on the NBA grandest stage with a Lakers – Celtics Finals.