There was no formal "Black Monday" in 2017, but a day after the 2016 regular season subsided, the NFL has a bevy of help wanted signs for head coaching positions.

Here's a look at which teams are in the market for a new leader:

Rams

Fired: Jeff Fisher

Rumored: Outlets ranging from the Los Angeles Times to Bill Simmons are saying current ESPN Monday Night Football color man Jon Gruden is a potential fit for Los Angeles. Gruden could no doubt handle the big city spotlight, and he's had plenty of success in both Oakland and Tampa. He could also be the right man to help along Jared Goff.

Jaguars

Fired: Gus Bradley

Rumored: Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniles and Tom Coughlin, the two-time Super Bowl-winning Giants coach and former Jacksonville skipper, seem to be atop the list.

49ers

Fired: Chip Kelly

Rumored: The Niners look to be high on McDaniels as well, and are also looking at several assistants from across the league.

Chargers

Fired: Mike McCoy

Rumored: Nothing yet from San Diego.

Broncos

Retired: Gary Kubiak

Rumored: Vance Joseph, Miami's defensive coordinator, interviewed for the job a few years ago when Kubiak was hired and according to NFL.com he's a top candidate.

Bills

Fired: Rex Ryan

Rumored: Anthony Lynn, the team's offensive coordinator in 2016, served as interim head coach after Ryan was let go and according to CBS Sports he's the frontrunner to take over the job full time.