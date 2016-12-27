(Reuters) - Despite losing a second straight game on Monday the Detroit Lions still have a chance to punch their post-season ticket as NFL teams scramble for playoff positioning heading into the final game of the regular season.

The Lions (9-6) fell to the Dallas Cowboys 42-21 on Monday to set up a final matchup with Green Bay (9-6) that will determine the NFC North Division.

The loser of the matchup could miss the playoffs altogether if Washington claim their finale against the New York Giants and snatch away the NFC's No. 6 seed.

Atop the NFC, Dallas (13-2) have wrapped up the No. 1 spot while Atlanta (10-5) can secure No. 2 with a win over New Orleans or a loss by Seattle.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) could claim the West if they beat San Diego and Oakland loses to Denver. The Chiefs are already locked in to at least a wild card berth.

New England (13-2) can wrap up the top seed with a win over Miami or an Oakland loss to Denver.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles)