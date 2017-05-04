List of remaining 2017 NFL free agents (Darrell Revis, Jay Cutler, LaGarrette Blount)

The NFL landscape is starting to take shape after an eventful free agency period as well as a successful NFL draft for a great many teams.

The next step for teams will be rounding their rosters up to 90 players before mini camps and traning camps begin this spring and summer.

Many teams will be looking for the cheapest possible labor, inviting undrafted free agents to help their stars compete — and a few will play their way onto 53-man rosters or practice squads.

However, an abundence of veteran talent is still available on the free agent market like Darrelle Revis, Jay Cutler, Anquan Bolden and Legarrette Blount. Here's a look at the 50 best players who will be hoping to find themselves in training camps come April:

1. Jason McCourty, CB, 30

2. Tramaine Brock, CB, 29

3. King Dunlap, OT, 31

4. Ryan Clady, OT, 30

5. Gerald Hodges, ILB, 26

6. Perry Riley, ILB, 29

7. Michael Floyd, WR, 27

8. DeAndre Levy, OLB, 30

9. Nick Mangold, C, 33

10. Austin Pasztor, G, 26

11. Darrelle Revis, CB, 32

12. Brandon Flowers, CB, 31

13, Paul Kruger, OLB, 31

14. Elvis Dumervil, OLB, 33

15. LeGarrette Blount, RB, 30

16. Gary Barnidge, TE, 31

17. Andrew Tiller, G, 28

18. Alterraun Verner, CB, 28

19. Tre Boston, S, 25

20. Sam Shields, CB, 29

21. Aaron Williams, S, 27

22. Devin Taylor, DE, 27

23. Corey Graham, S, 32

24. Jairus Byrd, S, 30

25. Sio Moore, ILB, 27

26. Daimion Stafford, S, 26

27. Dan Williams, DT, 30

28. Jared Odrick, DT, 29

29. Anquan Boldin, WR, 36

30. Jaye Howard, DE, 28

31. Victor Cruz, WR, 30

32. Erik Walden, OLB, 32

33. Leon Hall, CB, 32

34. Jacob Tamme, TE, 32

35. Sen’Derrick Marks, DT, 30

36. Tony McDaniel, DT, 32

37. Jay Cutler, QB, 34

38. Josh Bynes, OLB, 28

39. Jerraud Powers, CB, 30

40. Cam Thomas, DT, 30

41. Colin Kaepernick, QB, 29

42. Dwight Freeney, DE, 37

43. Marquess Wilson, WR, 24

44. Trent Cole, OLB, 34

45. Mario Williams, DE, 32

46. Kendrick Lewis, S, 29

47. Rey Maualuga, ILB, 30

48. Andrew Hawkins, WR, 31

49. Rashad Johnson, S, 31

50. Stevie Johnson, WR, 31