Luis Montes met with Colorado, never offered a deal: Source

Luis Montes could have been Colorado Rapids bound but the Mexican international was never offered a contract. Instead of holding out for an offer from MLS, the midfielder signed a deal with Leon in Mexico.

The rumor mill had been churning in recent weeks with Montes as a likely target of the Rapids. Having represented Mexico 19 times, the attacking midfielder was seen as a big potential addition to a Colorado team that has struggled at times this year in the final third.

A league source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, tells Metro that Rapids president Tim Hinchey (who recently left the club to become President & CEO of USA Swimming) had met with Montes but left without making an offer. The deal discussed, the source said, was to sign Montes for roughly $700,000 a season.

The Rapids were going to use Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) for the contract the source said, a mechanism utilized by MLS to sign players above the maximum salary designation.

Montes is expected to re-sign with Leon where he has played since 2011.