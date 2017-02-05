(Reuters) - Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Webb Simpson headed to a sudden-death playoff after finishing regulation tied at the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Sunday.

The duo finished the 72 regulation holes on 17-under-par 267, Matsuyama narrowly missing a birdie putt at the last to card a five-under 66 and Simpson closing with a best-of-the-day 64.

World number five Matsuyama is seeking his fifth victory in his last nine starts worldwide.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in St. Augustine, Florida; Editing by Andrew Both)