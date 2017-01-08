LONDON (Reuters) - American Bethanie Mattek-Sands will rise to number one in the world when the WTA doubles rankings are released on Monday.

Mattek-Sands sealed top spot after winning her 23rd WTA doubles title in Brisbane on Saturday with partner Sania Mirza.

She ended her Indian partner's 91-week reign as world number one.

"Being number one is something that you dream of from the time you pick up a racket," Mattek-Sands, whose daring outfits and knee-high socks mark her out from the crowd, told the WTA.

"You're not given number one -- you have to earn it and I feel really proud of myself for getting there."

Mirza added: "I feel like I'm handing over the Miss World No 1 crown. Congratulations to her for becoming No 1. She has had an amazing year.",

Mattek-Sands has won three grand slam doubles titles all with Czech Lucie Safarova -- the most recent coming at last year's U.S. Open.

