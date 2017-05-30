 
Sports

Maxime Hamou banned from French Open after inappropriate behavior

The French tennis player forcibly held and kissed Eurosport's Maly Thomas after his first-round defeat.
By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : May 30, 2017
Maxime Hamou (Photo: Getty Images)
Maxime Hamou was banned from the French Open after his behavior following his first-round exit on Monday. (Photo: Getty Images)

French tennis player Maxime Hamou was banned from the French Open on Tuesday after he inappropriately made contact with a reporter after his first-round loss on Monday.

Eurosport’s Maly Thomas was attempting to interview the 21-year-old Hamou after his loss to Pablo Cuevas in straight sets when he put his arm around and kissed her multiple times despite her attempts to push him away:

After the incident, Thomas told Huffington Post France “if I hadn’t been live on air, I would have punched him.”

The French Tennis Federation released a statement calling Hamou’s behavior “reprehensible.”

Maybe Hamou should spend a little more time focusing on behaving appropriately instead of tennis.  

