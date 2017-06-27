Metro sports staff reacts to blockbuster, breaking Celtics rumors

Philadelphia Sports Editor Evan Macy: Ummm, guys what does this mean?
Sources on @TheVertical: Boston working to sequence the acquisitions of Gordon Hayward and Paul George. https://t.co/WvamgOCyzp
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 27, 2017
New York Sports Editor Joe Pantorno: Ummmmm
Evan: Good lord I just read it. If they get Hayward first they can make the cap work, and they want both.
Joe: Ummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
Evan: Ainge plan was a big swing afterall huh?
Boston Sports Editor Matt Burke: Oh ya, he's the definition of go big or go home. He's said before he's willing to gamble on trading for a superstar player in the last year of his deal. Risky as hell.
Evan: So thats... Horford - George - Hayward - Thomas - Bradley/Smart.
Matt: I think they can win the East with that lineup. Win a game against Golden State.
Evan: It's small, but so are the Warriors and Cavs.
Matt: Yes.
Evan: It's pretty much four forwards and Thomas
Joe: Ummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
Matt: Hayward is 6-8, George is 6-9. Not ridiciously small.
Joe: That's a tasty lineup.
Evan: Basically this will put them in luxury tax hell for a while.
Matt: Hayward is a decent rebounder.
Evan: So, if George leaves, they cant sign someone else right? Because Hayward would put them at the cap and a trade to get George would let them eclipse it.
Matt: Basically. There were rumors that they'll be able to get a three-year extension for George, but I doubt that.
Evan: I mean if they get to the finals, I can't see him leaving for the Lakers after that.
Matt: Absolutely.
Evan: Plus he could de be THE guy in Boston. Everyone else is sort of a really good role player.
Matt: Ya, that's the only reason why I think he would stay. If LeBron goes to the Lakers next summer he's a ring chaser like Durant.
Joe: Can we say that with the Warriors existing right now?
Evan: I mean Joe has a point, going to a worse team to chase a ring?
Matt: You're joining LeBron. Yes, that's ring chasing.
Evan: Maybe Carmelo will sign for veteran minimum with Sixers. Lets just have four super teams: BOS, PHL, LAL, GS.
Matt: I'm game. Two great teams in the East and two great teams in the West. Perfect balance.