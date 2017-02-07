ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, February 07, 2017
MLB embraces creativity, classic throwbacks with 2017 spring training hats

In recent memory, MLB spring training hats and uniforms have been dull, basic and more or less like typical warm up gear with team logos adorned on them.

But for some reason, days away from pitchers and catchers reporting to officially begin the slow acceleration toward baseball season in 2017, Major League Baseball is tantilizing for merchandising with some legitimately cool sptring training caps.

Our five favorites:

1. Diamondbacks: The D-Backs are a relatively recent expansion team and don't have a real throw back, per say, but their venomous snake with a baseball clinched between it's sharp teeth is the kind of awesome hat you'd create from scratch in a video game.

2. Mariners: The Mariners are another expansion team with a short span of history to call on. This seems to be very conducive to great uniform design — or at least for creativity. We love the trident hat.

3. Athletics: Back when the A's played in Philadelphia, they were called "white elephants," as a statement of doubt for the team's success. They won five world series titles in Philly and adopted the elephant with pride. Kudos for Oakland anytime they bring it back.

4. Reds: He's called Mr. Redlegs and he's as old school as it gets. His mustached baseball head always elicits a smile.

5. Rockies: Pride in place is behind Colorado's spring training caps, with a mountain and streaking baseball likely representing the Rockies' best offensive weapon — Coors Field.

Honorable mention: The Cubs (love the baby bears throwback), the Jays and Rangers (pride in geography), Brewers (love the glove throwback) and Rays (I guess it's a ray of light?)

All of the hats mentioned are pictured above. Those not pictured are not any different than the usual regular season caps. To see them all, visit: http://www.fanatics.com/Hats_Fitted_MLB_Spring_Training/

The Lego Batman Movie

'The Lego Batman Movie': Maybe all superhero movies should be Lego?

‘The Lego Batman Movie’ Director: Chris McKay Voices of: Will Arnett, Michael Cera Rating: PG 3 (out of 5) Globes The only major flaw of “The Lego Batman Movie” is it didn’t arrive a year earlier. Imagine an alternate universe in which “Deadpool” wasn’t our era’s first comic book movie to stick it to comic book movies. What if it had arrived after a PG-rated toon that mocked, among other things, the overly-serious bummers cranked out by its own parent company, DC? It might have seemed less like...
DANNIJO5Photos

What is #MadeinNYFashion?

This New York Fashion Week, a local campaign will remind runway-watchers that many of the looks they covet are homegrown.   There’s a story behind the clothes — who makes them, and where, and how. Here’s a fun fact: in New York City, 30 percent of manufacturing jobs in the five boroughs contribute to fashion production (making it the second largest hub of garment production in the country). Made in NY: Fashion, a public initiative from the New York City Economic Development Corporation...
There were plenty of anti-Goodell signs lining the streets of Boston Tuesday.

Patriots victory parade nothing but sloppy fun

The fifth Patriots Super Bowl victory parade had it all. “Brady!, Brady!, Brady!” chants began erupting well before the 11 a.m. start to the near three hour long celebration throughout the streets of downtown Boston. A work scaffold with a sign that read “Falcon Construction” had fans – lined 8-10 rows deep by Boston Common – chanting, “tear it down!” The streets reeked of marijuana. Snow turned to rain, and then the rain disappeared right as confetti began to fall on the heads of Patriots...
TV personality Rosie O'Donnell arrives at the 4th Annual Ed Asner and Friends Poker Tournament for Autism Speaks at South Park Center

Rosie O'Donnell wants to play Steve Bannon on SNL

Rosie O’Donnell has volunteered to play Steve Bannon on “Saturday Night Live.” The comedian took to Twitter to let her fans know she’s willing and able. “I am here to serve – Alec has Trump – Melissa has Spice – I would need a few days to prepare – so if called – I will be ready,” she wrote. Not sure what all of those dashes are about, but I guess you don’t need to be able to write proper sentences to play Steve Bannon anyway.  Related: Rosie O'Donnell clarifies statement on autism following...
How to get the Planned Parenthood x CFDA pin

How to get the Planned Parenthood x CFDA pin

Let’s call it the best trend we’ve seen so far. The Council for Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) are distributing free hot pink pins that state “Fashion Stands with Planned Parenthood” during this NYFW. More than 40 CFDA members (including Diane von Furstenberg, Prabal Gurung and Public School) will be wearing these pins and incorporating them into their runway looks, while the organization plans to give out even more pins to guests, models and press passing to and from shows throughout the...

