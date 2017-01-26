(Reuters) - New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis missed the second half of Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma City after aggravating a right thigh bruise.

Davis came up limping late in the second quarter and did not return for the last two quarters as the Pelicans fell to the Thunder 114-105.

Davis tallied eight points and five rebounds in 16 minutes before leaving the game due to the same issue that caused him to miss a game on Monday against Cleveland.

Davis, who came into Wednesday 28.6 points per game along with 12 rebounds and 2.4 blocks, has now missed parts of seven of the last eight games because of injury.

The 23-year-old missed 21 games last year and has been a frequent visitor to the treatment room over his first 4 1/2 seasons in the NBA.

Davis was named an NBA All Star starter last week and, if healthy, will be a focal point as New Orleans hosts the exhibition on Feb. 19.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)