By Alan Baldwin

LONDON (Reuters) - Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.

Liberty said in a statement that Carey had been appointed Chief Executive in addition to his current role as Formula One chairman.

Ecclestone was appointed 'Chairman Emeritus' with Liberty saying he would remain "available as a source of advice for the board of F1".

"I’m proud of the business that I built over the last 40 years and all that I have achieved with Formula One," Ecclestone said in the statement. "I am sure that Chase will execute his role in a way that will benefit the sport."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Ken Ferris)