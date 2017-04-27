 
Myles Garrett 2017 NFL draft scouting report, highlights

Taking a look at the potential No. 1 pick of the 2017 NFL draft.

By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : April 27, 2017 | Updated : April 27, 2017
Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett jokes with teammates on the sidelines. (Photo: Getty Images)
Texas A&M product Myles Garrett has shown the skill set to become an imposing pass rusher at the NFL level. (Photo: Getty Images)

No more speculation, no more predictions, no more combines or the phrase “40-yard dash.” The Cleveland Browns are just hours away from officially going on the clock to start the 2017 NFL draft from Philadelphia on Thursday night.

While there are numerous voids that need to be filled within their roster, the overall consensus is that Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett will be the first name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

It’s easy to see why.

At 6-foot-4, 272 pounds, Garrett was one of the most unstoppable pass rushers at the collegiate level that we have seen in quite some time.

His physique could have been carved from marble and he has the athleticism to back it up.

Garrett has an explosive first step with overwhelming core strength that makes him almost immovable along the trenches.

After that initial explosive first step, his speed and agility can get him around the edge with ease at times, but he’s not afraid to lower his head and bull rush the quarterback as well.

With an arsenal of ways he can get to the passer, he is a matchup nightmare for opposing offensive tackles.

Here is what you can expect after he makes the jump to the NFL:

