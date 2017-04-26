 
National 2017 NFL mock drafts have Giants going offensive line in 1st round

The three most popular choices in prominent mock drafts around the country tab the Giants choosing trench support.

By
Kristian Dyer
 Published : April 26, 2017
Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson gets set during the 2017 National Championship Game against Clemson. (Getty Images)
Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson is one of the most popular choices among NFL mock drafts around the country to land with the Giants. (Photo: Getty Images)
Offensive tackle is the way to go in the NFL draft, at least that is what the mock drafts are telling the New York Giants.
 
In the (mercifully so) final few days before Thursday night’s NFL draft, the consensus is that one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last year will get an infusion of talent via the draft. The three most popular picks in the national mock drafts for the Giants are all offensive linemen and each one played tackle in college.
 
All of which means nothing since just one mock draft last year had Eli Apple going to the Giants at No. 10 overall. So expect a defensive end this year.
 
But if the Giants don’t trade their pick, then the popular play is Utah tackle Garrett Bolles at No. 23, who is a mock 21.5 percent of the time to Big Blue. Next up is Alabama’s Cam Robinson, who is mocked 18.3 percent of the time
 
Coming in third is Utah’s Ryan Ramczyk in 17.2 percent of all mock drafts.
 
David Njoku, a Miami tight end who grew up in New Jersey, is the first nonoffensive tackle to appear in the database as he is the pick for the Giants in 16.1 percent of all mock drafts.
 
The numbers come from SB Nation who have created a mock database chart based on the hundreds of national mock drafts conducted this year.
Tags:GiantsNFL draftNFL mock draft2017 NFL mock draft
 

