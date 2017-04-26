National 2017 NFL mock drafts have Giants going offensive line in 1st round

Offensive tackle is the way to go in the NFL draft, at least that is what the mock drafts are telling the New York Giants.

In the (mercifully so) final few days before Thursday night’s NFL draft, the consensus is that one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last year will get an infusion of talent via the draft. The three most popular picks in the national mock drafts for the Giants are all offensive linemen and each one played tackle in college.

All of which means nothing since just one mock draft last year had Eli Apple going to the Giants at No. 10 overall. So expect a defensive end this year.

But if the Giants don’t trade their pick, then the popular play is Utah tackle Garrett Bolles at No. 23, who is a mock 21.5 percent of the time to Big Blue. Next up is Alabama’s Cam Robinson , who is mocked 18.3 percent of the time

Coming in third is Utah’s Ryan Ramczyk in 17.2 percent of all mock drafts.

David Njoku, a Miami tight end who grew up in New Jersey, is the first nonoffensive tackle to appear in the database as he is the pick for the Giants in 16.1 percent of all mock drafts.