NHL's 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs schedule announced

With the NHL regular season drawing to a close on Sunday, almost half of the league was relegated to an offseason of training, preparation and the occasional round of golf.

But for 16 teams, a new season begins on Wednesday night with the commencement of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs.

In one of the most entertaining postseasons in all of professional sports, two months of grueling, physical play will culminate in one team lifting the holy grail of hockey.

Here is the complete first-round schedule for each playoff series:

Eastern Conference

Montreal Canadiens (Atlantic winner) vs. New York Rangers (wild card 1)

Game 1: Wednesday, April 12, New York @ Montreal, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 2: Friday, April 14, New York @ Montreal, 7 p.m. (USA Network)

Game 3: Sunday, April 16, Montreal @ New York, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 4: Tuesday, April 18, Montreal @ New York, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 5*: Thursday, April 20, New York @ Montreal, TBD

Game 6*: Saturday, April 22, Montreal @ New York, TBD

Game 7*: Monday, April 24, New York @ Montreal, TBD

Ottawa Senators (No. 2 Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (No. 3 Atlantic)

Game 1: Wednesday, April 12, Boston @ Ottawa, 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

Game 2: Saturday, April 15, Boston @ Ottawa, 3 p.m. (NBC)

Game 3: Monday, April 17, Ottawa @ Boston, 7 p.m. (CNBC)

Game 4: Wednesday, April 19, Ottawa @ Boston, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

Game 5*: Friday, April 21, Boston @ Ottawa, TBD

Game 6*: Sunday, April 23, Ottawa @ Boston, TBD

Game 7*: Wednesday, April 26, Boston @ Ottawa, TBD

Washington Capitals (Metro winner) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (wild card 2)

Game 1: Thursday, April 13, Toronto @ Washington, 7 p.m. (USA Network)

Game 2: Saturday, April 15, Toronto @ Washington, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 3: Monday, April 17, Washington @ Toronto, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 4: Wednesday, April 19, Washington @ Toronto, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 5*: Friday, April 21, Toronto @ Washington, TBD

Game 6*: Sunday, April 23, Washington @ Toronto, TBD

Game 7*: Tuesday, April 25, Toronto @ Washington, TBD

Pittsburgh Penguins (No. 2 Metro) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (No. 3 Metro)

Game 1: Wednesday, April 12, Columbus @ Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

Game 2: Friday, April 14, Columbus @ Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

Game 3: Sunday, April 16, Pittsburgh @ Columbus, 6 p.m. (CNBC)

Game 4: Tuesday, April 18, Pittsburgh @ Columbus, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 5*: Thursday, April 20, Columbus @ Pittsburgh, TBD

Game 6*: Sunday, April 23, Pittsburgh @ Columbus, TBD

Game 7*: Tuesday, Apr. 25, Columbus @ Pittsburgh, TBD

Western Conference

Chicago Blackhawks (Central winner) vs. Nashville Predators (wild card 2)

Game 1: Thursday, April 13, Nashville @ Chicago, 8 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 2: Saturday, April 15, Nashville @ Chicago, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Game 3: Monday, April 17, Chicago @ Nashville, 9:30 p.m. (CNBC)

Game 4: Thursday, April 20, Chicago @ Nashville, TBD

Game 5*: Saturday, April 22, Nashville @ Chicago, TBD

Game 6*: Monday, April 24, Chicago @ Nashville, TBD

Game 7*: Wednesday, April 26, Nashville @ Chicago, TBD

Minnesota Wild (No. 2 Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (No. 3 Central)

Game 1: Wednesday, April 12, St. Louis @ Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 2: Friday, April 14, St. Louis @ Minnesota, 8 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 3: Sunday, April 16, Minnesota @ St. Louis, 3 p.m. (NBC)

Game 4: Wednesday, April 19, Minnesota @ St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 5*: Saturday, April 22, St. Louis @ Minnesota, TBD

Game 6*: Monday, April 24, Minnesota @ St. Louis, TBD

Game 7*: Wednesday, April 26, St. Louis @ Minnesota, TBD

Anaheim Ducks (Pacific winner) vs. Calgary Flames (wild card 1)

Game 1: Thursday, April 13, Calgary @ Anaheim, 10:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 2: Saturday, April 15, Calgary @ Anaheim, 10:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 3: Monday, April 17, Anaheim @ Calgary, 10 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 4: Wednesday, April 19, Anaheim @ Calgary, 10 p.m. (USA Network)

Game 5*: Friday, April 21, Calgary @ Anaheim, TBD

Game 6*: Sunday, April 23, Anaheim @ Calgary, TBD

Game 7*: Tuesday, April 25, Calgary @ Anaheim, TBD

Edmonton Oilers (No. 2 Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (No. 3 Pacific)

Game 1: Wednesday, April 12, San Jose @ Edmonton, 10 p.m. (USA Network)

Game 2: Friday, April 14, San Jose @ Edmonton, 10:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 3: Sunday, April 16, Edmonton @ San Jose, 10 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 4: Tuesday, April 18, Edmonton @ San Jose, 10 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 5*: Thursday, April 20, San Jose @ Edmonton, TBD

Game 6*: Saturday, April 22, Edmonton @ San Jose, TBD

Game 7*: Monday, April 24, San Jose @ Edmonton, TBD

*If necessary