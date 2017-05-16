 
Yankees star Aaron Judge takes to NYC streets for Jimmy Fallon

MLB's leading home run hitter surprised fans in Bryant Park.
By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : May 16, 2017 | Updated : May 16, 2017
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge prepares to take his hacks during a 2016 game. (Getty Images)
Aaron Judge took to Bryant Park in a far-less recognizable suit and quizzed Yankees fans about their favorite team and players. (Photo: Getty Images)

Life can’t get much better if you’re New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

Leading Major League Baseball with 14 home runs, the 6-foot-7 powerhouse has quickly become the face of the Bronx Bombers while developing into a national star.

Last week, it was announced that he would grace the cover of Sports Illustrated, which hit newsstands on May 15.

On Monday night, he was featured on “The Tonight Show,” hosted by Jimmy Fallon, in which he took to Bryant Park incognito (in the loosest sense of the word) to ask Yankees fans about, well, himself.

Obviously, hilarity ensued:

With what seems like a good head on his shoulders “Adam” should continue flourishing in New York with no problem.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt when he hits absolute bombs like this:

