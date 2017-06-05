Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's grand slam jersey sold for how much?

I’ve never seen the infatuation with paying large sums of money for a piece of clothing that someone previously sweated in, no matter how famous they are.

That obviously can’t be said about everyone and was put on full display on Sunday night.

One “lucky” bidder won a Steiner Sports auction to own the jersey worn by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge on May 28, the game in which he hit his first career grand slam against the Oakland Athletics:

The price? A staggering $45,578, per ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

That’s a lot of salami for a jersey that will likely become nothing more than a fancy piece of wall art or spend eternity behind a glass case in some dimly-lit room.