Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's grand slam jersey sold for how much?

The young star's jersey from a May 28 game against the Athletics was auctioned off on Sunday night.
By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : June 05, 2017
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge shortly after hitting his first-career grand slam against the Oakland Athletics. (Photo: Getty Images)
The jersey worn by Aaron Judge on May 28 (as seen above) was sold for over $40,000 on Sunday night. (Photo: Getty Images)

I’ve never seen the infatuation with paying large sums of money for a piece of clothing that someone previously sweated in, no matter how famous they are.

That obviously can’t be said about everyone and was put on full display on Sunday night.

One “lucky” bidder won a Steiner Sports auction to own the jersey worn by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge on May 28, the game in which he hit his first career grand slam against the Oakland Athletics:

The price? A staggering $45,578, per ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

That’s a lot of salami for a jersey that will likely become nothing more than a fancy piece of wall art or spend eternity behind a glass case in some dimly-lit room. 

