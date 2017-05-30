French forward Alexy Bosetti on trial with Red Bulls: Source

HANOVER, New Jersey — At least one trialist has emerged for a New York Red Bulls team that has struggled in certain moments this season to generate goal-scoring opportunities.

Former French youth international Alexy Bosetti is on trial with the Red Bulls a source tells Metro New York. The product of the Nice academy in France has 75 appearances with the first team over four seasons and spent the last season in Norway.

An attacking player, Bosetti can play as a forward or a wide player:

A regular on France’s U-19 and U-20 national team, Bosetti was in training Tuesday as the team returned from Saturday’s 2-1 win at home over the New England Revolution. Bosetti was involved in the squad’s small-sided games and scrimmage, even scoring on a header late in one of the scrimmages.