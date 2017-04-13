Bucky Brooks: Giants should go offensive line in first round

Last year, New York Giants fans were hoping that their team would draft an offensive line with their first-round pick. Instead, the Giants went with a cornerback and didn’t take a single offensive lineman at any point in the draft, something that might change this year.

Former NFL cornerback Bucky Brooks, now the draft insider for NFL Network, thinks the Giants should add to either their offensive or defensive line. Given the investment last year in free agency to the defensive line, it would be head-scratching for the Giants to add another pass rusher.

Then again, the Giants bucked conventional wisdom last year and general manager Jerry Reese has had some success with drafting edge rushers. OK, he’s done exceedingly well when he stockpiles pass rushers.

The Giants, however, had one of the worst offensive lines in football last year. This year with talent at wide receiver and Eli Manning under center, a good offensive line might ensure a deep run in the playoffs.

“With the New York Giants, they typically build their team up front. I'm thinking offensive line, defensive line is probably the way to go. Really offensive line when you look at their void on the edges, I believe they look to get a people mover, someone who is athletic enough to play left tackle so they can move somebody to the right,” Brooks said Wednesday in a conference call with the media. “It allows them to look at [Ryan] Ramczyk, Garett Bolles, maybe Cam Robinson. Cam Robinson to me would be more of a natural right tackle. I believe they have to focus on finding an offensive lineman that can come in and start and allow their offense to be complete.”

The Giants hold the No. 23 pick in the NFL draft. The last time they took an offensive lineman in the first round wasn’t too long ago when they selected starting left tackle Ereck Flowers in 2015.