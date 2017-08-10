Carmelo Anthony trade rumors: Are talks picking up again?

When Phil Jackson left the Knicks, trade talks were put on pause, but Carmelo Anthony could still get traded. He might just have to wait for the regular season to make the move.

Carmelo Anthony trade talks are reportedly back on as Houston searches for a third team to seal the deal. Photo: Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony trade discussions are reportedly picking up again.

The New York Knicks and Houston Rockets have “re-engaged on trade talks” and the Rockets are "canvassing third-team trade partners" to help the deal along, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said.

Wojnarowski said the 10-time All-Star is "steadfast" that he will only waive his no-trade clause for a deal to the Rockets. Houston is ready is wait until the regular season for the Knicks to drop their asking price.

Houston and New York progress on a deal when Phil Jackson was Knicks president, the hiring of new general manager Scott Perry has changed all that.

Perry is reportedly pickier about the package he would get in return for the 33-year-old forward.

Trade talks were paused in mid-July, but Anthony could not be convinced to add more teams to his “wish list,” according to ESPN. Melo reportedly did not want to leave the team via a trade, but Jackson thought the player would do better (a.k.a. win) on another team.

Prior to Chris Paul’s arrival in Houston and the mess surrounding the futures of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James with the Cavaliers, Anthony considered waiving his no-trade for Cleveland.

In addition to Paul, the Rockets also have star player (and Khloé Kardashian ex) James Harden on the roster. With Anthony, who averaged 22.4 points per game last season, Houston would be a formidable team in the upcoming season.