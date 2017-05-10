Top trade scenarios involving the Knicks and Carmelo Anthony

The New York Knicks and basketball world are waiting to see what happens with Carmelo Anthony this offseason.
As his relationship with the team has frayed over the past few seasons, he is expected to waive his no-trade clause and allow the team to ship him off elsewhere.
It won’t be easy considering he will be owed over $44 million combined during the final two years of his contract.
But teams that are looking for a premier scorer will likely take a chance on him. So that got us thinking about the top possible destinations Anthony might go to and what it would take to acquire him:
Possible Trade Scenarios
1) Knicks get:
PG Austin Rivers
SG JJ Redick
Clippers get:
SF Carmelo Anthony
2) Knicks get:
SF Jae Crowder
SF Jaylen Brown
PG Terry Rozier
Celtics get:
SF Carmelo Anthony
3) Knicks get:
PF Kevin Love
Cavaliers get:
SF Carmelo Anthony
4) Knicks get:
C Enes Kanter
SG Victor Oladipo
Thunder get:
SF Carmelo Anthony
C Kyle O’Quinn
5) Knicks get:
PG Goran Dragic
PF Josh McRoberts
Heat get:
SF Carmelo Anthony
6) Knicks get:
C Jonas Valanciunas
PG Cory Joseph
Raptors get:
SF Carmelo Anthony
7) Knicks get:
SF Luol Deng
PG Jordan Clarkson
C Tarik Black
PG Tyler Ennis
Lakers get:
SF Carmelo Anthony
SG Courtney Lee