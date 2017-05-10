 
Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
New York

Top trade scenarios involving the Knicks and Carmelo Anthony

Melo will probably be on the move, so let's take a look at some possible options the Knicks could try.

By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : May 10, 2017
Knicks star Carmelo Anthony (right) discusses a play with teammate Kristaps Porzingis during the 2016-17 season. (Photo: Getty Images)
Carmelo Anthony will likely waive his no-trade clause this offseason, meaning the Knicks can deal him to help rebuild the franchise. (Photo: Getty Images)

The New York Knicks and basketball world are waiting to see what happens with Carmelo Anthony this offseason.

As his relationship with the team has frayed over the past few seasons, he is expected to waive his no-trade clause and allow the team to ship him off elsewhere.

It won’t be easy considering he will be owed over $44 million combined during the final two years of his contract.

But teams that are looking for a premier scorer will likely take a chance on him. So that got us thinking about the top possible destinations Anthony might go to and what it would take to acquire him:

 

Possible Trade Scenarios

 

1) Knicks get:

PG Austin Rivers

SG JJ Redick

 

Clippers get:

SF Carmelo Anthony

 

 

2) Knicks get:

SF Jae Crowder

SF Jaylen Brown

PG Terry Rozier

 

Celtics get:

SF Carmelo Anthony

 

 

3) Knicks get:

PF Kevin Love

 

Cavaliers get:

SF Carmelo Anthony

 

 

4) Knicks get:

C Enes Kanter

SG Victor Oladipo

 

Thunder get:

SF Carmelo Anthony

C Kyle O’Quinn

 

 

5) Knicks get:

PG Goran Dragic

PF Josh McRoberts

 

Heat get:

SF Carmelo Anthony

 

 

6) Knicks get:

C Jonas Valanciunas

PG Cory Joseph

 

Raptors get:

SF Carmelo Anthony

 

 

7) Knicks get:

SF Luol Deng

PG Jordan Clarkson

C Tarik Black

PG Tyler Ennis

 

Lakers get:

SF Carmelo Anthony

SG Courtney Lee

Tags:KnicksCarmelo AnthonyCarmelo Anthony tradeCarmelo Anthony trade scenariosNBA
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

I want news Only from

 