Could Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera's injury open the door for Amed Rosario?

Things were going too well for the New York Mets, weren’t they?

After the return of Steven Matz, Yoenis Cespedes and Seth Lugo, the Amazin’s reeled off four wins in five games, including a 6-1 victory over the defending World Series-champion Chicago Cubs.

It wasn’t too long before there was a reminder that a twist of Mets-ian proportions was right around the corner.

After hitting two home runs against the Cubs on Monday night, the Mets placed the shortstop on the 10-day disabled list because of a sprained left thumb.

This is the same thumb that forced him to the DL already this season, however, his ability to hit a pair of home runs with the issue calls into question how severe it is.

Cabrera could return as early as June 23 against the San Francisco Giants.

It could be the reason why the team called up T.J. Rivera instead of top prospect Amed Rosario.

In 40 games this year, Rivera is batting .255 with two home runs and 13 RBI. He hit .333/3/16 in just 33 games last season.

Rosario, one of the top prospects in the league, continues to dominate in triple-A Las Vegas, batting .337 with six home runs and 43 RBI in 62 games.

If this proves to be a longer absence for Cabrera, it’s time for the Mets to call up Rosario and unleash him on Major League Baseball. New York is 8.5 games out of first in the NL East behind the Washington Nationals, a deficit that was once as large as 12.5 games.

Ensuring the offense has the best talent available is imperative to ensure they can continue chipping away at Washington’s lead. Rivera has not proven to be that guy so far and neither has Jose Reyes as he struggles to reach the .200 batting average mark. Rosario could very well be the solution.

It's up to the Mets to take the chance and go for it.