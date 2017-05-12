Former Jets blogger wants to head to Washington as a Congressman

If any voters in New Jersey's seventh congressional district are New York Jets fans, then one of the names in the Democratic primary next year will sound awfully familiar.

Scott Salmon , an attorney who lives in northwestern New Jersey, is a lifelong Jets fan who wrote for many years on the fan website GangGreenNation.com . He earned quite a reputation on social media for his hot takes and outspoken views on all things Jets, trading (friendly) barbs with beat reporters and analyzing his much-beloved team.

He even did a regular media rankings poll in an effort to hold the beat reporters accountable for their coverage of the team.

This week, Salmon announced that he will be participating in the Democratic primary for a part of New Jersey that includes portions of Morris County, all of Hunterdon County and portions of Essex County, Somerset County, Union County and Warren County.

The incumbent in the seat is Republican who has been representing the district since 2009. The district has a 26 percent edge in registered Republicans in a part of the state that traditionally tilts conservative.

The district does not include Florham Park, home of the Jets' training facility.

Having covered the Jets for the fan site for several years, Salmon should be well acquainted with the highs and lows that come with a life of public service. After all, he is a Jets fan.

On his campaign website, he touts his time as managing editor of Gang Green Nation alongside his law school experience and a long list of community service.

No word on if he supports Joe Namath’s stance on whether Christian Hackenberg should be the Jets starter this year. Best just to push that explosive issue aside.​