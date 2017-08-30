Giants CB Eli Apple comments on ankle injury

The second-year cornerback is trying to make his way back to the field for the Giants' season opener against the Cowboys.

Eli Apple is making progress with his ankle injury, the New York Giants cornerback saying that he continues to rehab and do well. It doesn’t seem that it is the type of injury that will derail his ability to get on the field for the season opener.

After an offseason of progress and continued development, Apple is now facing his first major hurdle of the preseason. His ankle injury isn’t severe and he’s spent the last few days receiving treatment ranging from the swimming pool to treadmill work and riding the stationary bicycle, spending time in the treatment room with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

With the Dallas Cowboys and the season opener now a week away, Apple doesn’t think he’ll be sidelined for the game. He called it “a little sprain” as he continues to push towards his timetable of being ready for the divisional contest.

“I mean, I don’t think so, but we’ll see,” Apple said on Tuesday. “Just got to take it day by day.”

Last year, Apple had 49 tackles and an interception, solid numbers for the rookie.

The Giants first-round pick a year ago, Apple settled in nicely to a talented and deep secondary alongside fellow cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. He’s shown good fundamentals and footwork as well as sound coverage ability in addition to a penchant for making big plays in key moments. This offseason he has taken another step and looks to be continuing his development.

Apple said that he and the Giants have already begun their prep for next week’s opener at Dallas. Last year, the Giants swept the Cowboys in both their regular season contests.