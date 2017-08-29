Giants confident in defensive line after Jay Bromley injury

With defensive tackle Jay Bromley dealing with a knee injury, the Giants believe rookie Dalvin Tomlinson can step up.

Giants defensive tackle Jay Bromley suffered an injury during Week 3 of the preseason against the Jets. (Photo: Getty Images)

If Jay Bromley were sidelined for the start of the season, then the New York Giants are confident that one of their top draft picks will be ready to slide into their vaunted defensive line.

Dalvin Tomlinson figures to be a major part of the Giants unit this year, the second round pick out of Alabama brought in to add immediate depth at defensive tackle. But since Bromley suffered a knee injury and left Saturday’s 32-31 win over the New York Jets, it might be Tomlinson who gets the start on Thursday in the preseason finale at the New England Patriots.

And depending on how Bromley’s knee fares, it might be the rookie who gets the nod for the Week 1 opener at the Dallas Cowboys.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s tough to say somebody’s safe. In this game, this week will have a big impact on things for a lot of guys,” Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said on Monday. “You hate to see somebody lose an opportunity because of an injury, but yet, nobody’s safe.”

Last year at Alabama, Tomlinson had 62 tackles including three sacks. He’s a big body who can certainly clog space in the middle of the line but also can penetrate gaps.

It isn’t all doom and gloom for Bromley, with McAdoo saying that his veteran defensive tackle is “sore.” As for a timetable, McAdoo said that currently, the Giants will “take it day-by-day right now and see how he responds to treatment.”

Damon Harrison did not practice on Monday with McAdoo saying it was “Just a rest day.”