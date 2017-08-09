Giants - NFL 2017 preseason, TV schedule

Big Blue's exhibition schedule is just days away as Metro New York gets you ready for the 2017 NFL season.

The Giants will look to build off a 10-6 2016 campaign that ended in the first round of the NFC playoffs. (Photo: Getty Images)

For the first time since their disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers in the 2016 NFC Wild Card Game, the New York Giants will take the field as the NFL's 2017 preseason begins to ramp up.

A tweaked offense that offers some big-time playmakers along with a defense that can possibly be one of the best units in the league will bring Big Blue and their fans plenty of hope for the upcoming season.

The Giants brought in Brandon Marshall, formerly of the New York Jets, via free agency and selected tight end Evan Engram out of Ole Miss. Both pass catchers are expected to be dangerous targets within Eli Manning's offense next year.

Head coach Ben McAdoo will likely have to rely on the aerial game as much as possible considering the Giants are facing a future with Paul Perkins as their starting running back. While he has shown flashes of being an every-down back in the NFL, the UCLA product still has a lot to prove.

On defense, not much has changed, which is probably a good thing. New York's defense came alive midway through the season and carried the team to the postseason.

With little changed, the defense has an opportunity to be at full strength for an entire season, which should be a dizzying thought for opposing offenses within the NFC East.

We'll get a first look at how they look soon enough, though.

Here is when and how you can see them:

Week 1

NYG vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Friday, August 11, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network, NBC

Week 2

NYG @ Cleveland Browns

Monday, August 21, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Week 3

NYG vs. New York Jets

Saturday, August 26, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Week 4

NYG @ New England Patriots

Thursday, August 31, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC