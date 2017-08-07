Giants OT Ereck Flowers banking on improved 2017

Big Blue's left tackle, who has struggled in his first two years in the league, is placing some big expectations on his own shoulders.

New York Giants offensive tackle Ereck Flowers will have another opportunity to prove he can be an effective blocker in the NFL. (Photo: Getty Images)

Ereck Flowers has been tagged as a bust over the first two years of his NFL career, the former first-round pick having certainly had some struggles as the New York Giants ' starting left tackle.

And his offseason work could be paving the way for exactly that to happen.

After two rocky years in the league, Flowers is hopeful that his third season in the NFL will tell a different story. He’s had a good offseason and came into training camp with a reshaped body and the hope to finally solidify the outlook that made the Giants select him in the first round two years ago.

“I see myself improving every day out here at camp,” Flowers said on Saturday. “First I started off a little bit and now I see me getting a lot better every day.”

He was taken No. 9 overall in the 2015 NFL draft after being an All-ACC pick the season before at Miami.

Flowers will be counted on to help stabilize a Giants offensive line that was bottom-third in the league a season ago in a number of categories.

If quarterback Eli Manning has time in the pocket, the Giants have a number of weapons on offense that could make them become one of the best units in the league. This, of course, depends on if Manning is kept healthy and upright.

The left tackle said he has spent this offseason and training camp working on his hand speed, something he hopes will translate to a better year in 2017.